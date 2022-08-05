Island Theatre Variety Show - a night of Ballinamore nostalgia

Tommy Moran and Katherine Lynch will be hosting a variety show at the Ballinamore Island Theatre on Wednesday, August 10 at 8pm to showcase local Leitrim talent!



Celebrating the history of the iconic Ballinamore Community Hall, now the Island Theatre, the evening of entertainment will feature an array of local performers, such as Katie Duignan and Aoife Smith, Dara Reynolds and Adam Goldrick, the Megaheys and the Sweeneys.



The event will be free to join as a thank you to the community for all of the contributions and support that has been provided over the years.

Also on the night there will be an opportunity to purchase a book of stories, photos and memories of the hall. This is a wonderful keepsake celebrating the past as the town looks forward to a new beginning in the Island Theatre.

Join the event for a night of home-grown entertainment and to be in with a chance of winning one of the many raffle prizes!

If you can't join in person, you can watch online - follow the theatre on Facebook/islandtheatreballinamore or visit

www.islandtheatre.ie on the night to view the live stream and find out more about this wonderful new Ballinamore amenity.