Cemetery Sunday in Carrick-on-Shannon

The blessing of the graves at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon will take place on Sunday, August 7, immediately following 12 noon Mass.

After the huge disappointment of the cancellations of the 2020 and 2021 events due to the Covid-19 pandemic it will be good to be back again in person to commemorate our loved ones on this special Sunday of remembrance.

As usual we thank the RSS workers for the pristine appearance of the cemetery now and throughout the period of the pandemic as well.

Our Cemetery Gate Collection will take place as usual and we appeal for your continued generosity. This annual collection is the cemetery committee's sole revenue earner from year to year and essential in ensuring a high standard of service is maintained within the cemetery throughout the year. This also applied during the pandemic.

An updated version of the names of those who died during the past year has been printed in time for Sunday and included on the Notice Board within the cemetery grounds.

Those attending on Sunday are requested to come as early as possible in order to avoid any late hitches in parking, etc.

Remember no vehicles are permitted into the cemetery grounds (except wheel-chair bound people ).

Make sure to be guided and take the advice of our team of volunteer stewards, along with Gárda Siochána personnel, in the parking and regulating the traffic outside the cemetery, and in gaining entry as speedily and comfortably as possible, for all those attending.