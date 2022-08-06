Search

06 Aug 2022

Cemetery Sunday in Carrick-on-Shannon

St Mary's Cemetery

Cemetery Sunday in Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

06 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

The blessing of the graves at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon will take place on Sunday, August 7, immediately following 12 noon Mass.

After the huge disappointment of the cancellations of the 2020 and 2021 events due to the Covid-19 pandemic it will be good to be back again in person to commemorate our loved ones on this special Sunday of remembrance.

As usual we thank the RSS workers for the pristine appearance of the cemetery now and throughout the period of the pandemic as well.

Our Cemetery Gate Collection will take place as usual and we appeal for your continued generosity. This annual collection is the cemetery committee's sole revenue earner from year to year and essential in ensuring a high standard of service is maintained within the cemetery throughout the year. This also applied during the pandemic.

An updated version of the names of those who died during the past year has been printed in time for Sunday and included on the Notice Board within the cemetery grounds.

Those attending on Sunday are requested to come as early as possible in order to avoid any late hitches in parking, etc.

Remember no vehicles are permitted into the cemetery grounds (except wheel-chair bound people ).

Make sure to be guided and take the advice of our team of volunteer stewards, along with Gárda Siochána personnel, in the parking and regulating the traffic outside the cemetery, and in gaining entry as speedily and comfortably as possible, for all those attending.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media