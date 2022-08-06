Ballinamore Festival is back: Seven days of music, fun and good craic

It is back - one of the biggest festivals in the North West and certainly a highlight in the Leitrim social calendar, Ballinamore Family Festival brings SEVEN days of entertainment.



The festival will be opened on Sunday, August 13 by Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year Pat Gallagher at 4pm. Before that, there will be a street market and family fun from 2pm and FREE music on the platform by The 4 Degrees West Band at 3pm.

The Rod Stewart Tribute Band will take the platform at 9pm.



Ballinamore Festival is renowned for its free street entertainment and this year is no different. Monday night will see a multi-cultural experience on stage, Wednesday you can enjoy The Tumbling Paddies, Thursday Robert Mizzell, Friday Johnny Brady, Saturday The Garth Brooks Tribute Band and on Sunday Big Generator.



The festival is very focused on children's activities with canoeing and water skills with River Mania, mural painting, and football skills organised.

There is a Family Fun Evening at 5pm on Monday 8th, a Tiny Tots Disco in the Commercial Hotel and Children's Treasure Hunt on Friday 12th, Children's Fancy Dress and Talent Show on Saturday 13th and a FREE Family Fun Day on Main Street with obstacle courses, bouncy castles, slides and more!



Ballinamore Agricultural Day will be held on Tuesday, August 9 and the annual Ballinamore Open Road Races will be held on Friday, August 12.

This year there is a Festival Bingo even in conjunction with Aughnasheelin Bingo on Tuesday, August 9, the new Island Theatre will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 10. The annual Ladies Evening Away from it All will be in Prior's Lounge on Thursday, August 11 7.30-9.30pm.



Don't forget the End of Festival Spectacular Fireworks Display at 11.15pm on Sunday, August 14.

The festival includes loads more activities and pub music and entertainment each night. Pick up a brochure in town or call in any day or night to join in the fun and craic in Ballinamore. Festival updates on Facebook/ballinamorefestival