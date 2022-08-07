Leitrim Gardai investigating money stolen from vehicle

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon are investigating the theft of cash from a vehicle near Kilclare.
The incident occurred sometime between 8 -9:45pm last Sunda,y July the 31 in the Drumaleague area.
The cum of money was taken from a white Mitsubishi crew cab.
