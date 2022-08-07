Search

07 Aug 2022

Ireland’s Only Raffle million euro ticket sold in Sligo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

07 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Someone in the region has become Ireland’s newest millionaire following Friday night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

The special raffle event guarantees to make four brand new millionaires in Ireland over the month of August. The winning quick pick ticket worth €1 million was sold in The Regional Stores, Ballinode in Co. Sligo - a commuting stop off for Leitrim people

Typically, in every single EuroMillions draw, ten players in Ireland win €5,000 on the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’. In Friday night’s draw, an additional €1 million was added to the special raffle draw and among 9 winners of €5,000, one of those winners won an additional €1 million.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle code in last night’s EuroMillions draw, which is worth €1,005,000 million is: I – NBF – 65003

Owner of the store Michael Higgins was elated when he found out his shop sold the winning ticket. “The first thing I did was ring my wife and asked her if she played last night, she said she did. I told her to get in quick and check the ticket! But alas it wasn’t to be us. We were surprised to find out though we did sell the winning ticket to one of our lucky Sligo customers!”, he said. 

“We’re a local family business, open 50 years with the forecourt and 35 years with the shop. We’re selling the lotto in here since day dot and we never had a substantial winner, until today! We’re absolutely delighted for the winner”, he added.  

The National Lotteryare asking people to check their tickets, sign the back and contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie 

