Taking tea and talking women's history in Leitrim

The North Leitrim Women’s Centre in Manorhamilton are celebrating Heritage Week 2022 with a special Leitrim's women’s history themed event.



Lurganboy native and archaeologist, Donna Gilligan has working for a number of months on a North Leitrim Women's Centre project that looked at the lives of Leitrim women and the major roles plus contributions they made to all aspects of life – economic, social and cultural, etc – all over the county during the past century or more.



Regarding this excellent project Donna says “the Centre have recently collaborated with Scéal Heritage Consultancy on the new project 'Leitrim Women Through Time,' a community heritage activity creating a travelling exhibition preserving and celebrating the stories of Leitrim women in the past.

“To showcase this project, the Women’s Centre will host a vintage tea party in its offices at the Bee Park Community Centre on Monday, August 15. People are invited to drop into the event at any time between 11am and 1pm to enjoy tea, cake and a chat about women’s history.



“The event offers the chance to find out about the new 'Leitrim Women Through Time' women’s history project by chatting to the exhibition curator, to view some women’s history artefacts on display in the Centre, and to learn about everyday Leitrim women from the past.

“Why not bring along some photographs, vintage objects, or heirlooms that share a story about your own family’s history? All are welcome to the tea party, and advance booking is not required.



“The 'Leitrim Women Through Time' project is supported by the Heritage Council under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2022. For further information on the event, the Women’s Centre can be contacted at info@north www.leitrimwomenscentre.ie or by phone at 071 9856220. See www.facebook.com/leitrimwomenthroughtime for further details on the 'Leitrim Women Through Time project, and to track its progress.”