Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, August 8, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

P.J O'Doherty, The Lane, Kinlough, Leitrim

P.J O'Doherty, The Lane, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 7th August 2022, peacefully at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahaire, Co. Leitrim. Beloved husband of Kate and loving father of Paul & wife June, Anne & husband Michael McGowan, Gerard & wife Samantha, Louise & husband Tony Pugh, his beloved grandchildren Aisling, Ruth, Aoibheann, P.J, Daecota, Joshua, Brandon, Martha, Matthew, Bryan, John, Sarah, Rhys, Dylan, Katelyn and Cameron, his brother Con and wife Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Hugh & Bridget and sisters Mary & Queenie. Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F), on Tuesday evening, 9th August, from 5- 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, 10th August, at 11.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. P.J's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/GlenadeFacebook Page. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of P.J to the Patient Comfort Fund at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, care of donation box at Funeral Home/Church or by post to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. House Strictly Private Please.

Vincent KEANEY, The Gatehouse, Correvan, Blacklion, Cavan / Glenfarne, Leitrim

Suddenly & peacefully in the presence and love of his family. Predeceased by his siblings Kevin Keaney, Mary (McAloon), Josie (Conlon), Nancy (Shanley), Eddie, Margaret and Peggy. Vincie will be sadly missed by his loving family- wife May, daughter Kathleen, sons John Gerard and Francis, son in law Vincent, his brothers Tommy, Pat, Brendan and Frank, his many nieces and nephews, his friends and neighbours and all those he touched with his gentle presence. Vincie's funeral mass will take place on Tuesday in St Mary's Church, Glenfarne at 11.00 am followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

James (Jimmy) Shannon, Munlough, Bawnboy, Cavan

August 7th 2022 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sarah, sons Cathal & Declan, daughter Caroline, sister Rita(Mulvaney, Belturbet), brother Michael(Kilkenny), son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandson Jason, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence Monday, from 2 -10pm. Removal on Tuesday arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy for funeral Mass at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to heart and stroke foundation Cavan c/o Brian Fee Undertaker. House private on Tuesday morning please. The funeral Mass will be shown on the link below https://www.churchtv.ie/bawnboy/

Bridget Mary Dwyer (née Plunkett), Ardmore, Kingsland, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Bridget Mary Dwyer (nee Plunkett),Ardmore, Kingsland, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on the 7th of August 2022, peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Richard Dwyer and her son Eammon Dwyer. Bridget will be dearly missed by her loving son Christopher Dwyer, daughter-in-law Mary, daughters Caroline Dwyer and Sheila Dwyer and partner Gene, her adored grandchildren Keith, Sarah, Sophie, Louise, Paul and Stephen, great-grandson Noah, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Bridget's remains will repose in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Tuesday, 9th of August, from 5pm to 6.45pm with arrival to Breedogue Church at 7.30pm. Please adhere to regulations regarding COVID 19. Funeral home walk-through only and mask-wearing please and refrain from handshaking. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with cremation afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. House private at all times, please.

Petr Svan, Drumcoura Lake Resort, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Petr will be sadly missed by his partner Radka, daughters Stacey & Sophie, his work colleagues in Protrans, Longford, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (N41 TD62) on Monday 8th August, from 7pm until 8pm. Private Cremation will follow.

John Francis McHugh London and formerly Alteen, Swanlinbar, Cavan



John Francis Mc Hugh, London and formerly Alteen, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan, Friday, August 5th 2022, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen. Sadly missed by his heartbroken Daughter Pauline (Keshcarrigan) son Terence (London), son-in-law Gerry Winters, grandchildren Andrew, James, Adam and Ben, sister Pauline O'Reilly (Ballyconnell), brothers Paddy and Jude (Swanlinbar) brothers-in-aws, Paddy and Leo, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. House Private at times. John's remains will repose at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, Eircode H12 RF78, from 3pm this Monday concluding with prayers at 5pm. Remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, at 6.30pm on Monday. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am with burial in the family plot in Killaduff Cemetery immediately afterwards

Des (Mark Desmond) Casey, Dooballa, Cloonloo, Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



­­­Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, in his 97th year. Pre-deceased by his brothers Tommy (Dooballa) and John (Sheffield) and sisters Eileen Burgess (Sheffield), Mary Hiley (Sheffield) and Josie Kenny (Ballinameen).Des will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers Peter (Lisnalurg, Sligo), Pat (New York) and sister Pauline Mason (New York), nephews, (including Mark Casey (Dooballa) and David Kenny (Ballinameen), nieces (including Pauline Carty and Carmel Duignan (Ballinameen), extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Des will repose at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Sunday (August 7th) from 5.30pm until 7pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Cloonloo, for prayers at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam on the Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors Facebook page and can be accessed by following this link www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome

May they all Rest in Peace