Motorbike ride to raise suicide awareness to stop off in Mohill

A motorbike run covering 23 counties in 32 days raising suicide awareness in particular helping those left behind and grieving.
The Middleton hub will stop off at Mohill Family Resource Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday, August 10, leaving at 12.30pm on Thursday, August 11.
The aim of the motorbike run is to get support in each county from local community groups and fundraise for our mental health centre in East Cork. The group are looking for support from locals and local bikers.
They are also looking for host families or local B&Bs and any services who can help out. The entire journey is being filmed for a documentary so anyone who helps can feature in it.
All donations and help can be offered on www.themidletonhub.com
