Search

08 Aug 2022

Born to be Wild at Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen

Born to be Wild at Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

08 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Born to be Wild is a new children's theatre show coming to The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen on September 10.
Henrietta is a clever young hippo, always asking - Why?


She sets out on an adventure through the jungle and is joined by some new friends along the way: Eddie Elephant, Gilbert Giraffe and Zara Zebra join Henrietta, all seeking their hearts’ desires.
They sing and dance through their journey to meet the Wise Old Lion, but what will they discover when they get there?
What challenges will they face before their journey’s end. They’re going to need YOUR help!
Audience participation, games, riddles, sing-along songs and amazing characters are packed into this new and exciting show brought to you by DreamWorld Promotions.


The show is suitable for 1-10 year olds and runs for one hour.
There are two showtimes at 2pm and 4pm on September 10.
Doors will be open a half an hour before the advertised starting time.
Booking is on www.cornmilltheatre.com or call (087) 2570363

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media