Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 9, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Brigid McGrath (née Foley), Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Brigid McGrath (née Foley) of Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, died in New York on March 20th, 2021. Born on February 12th, 1947 to Patrick & Mary Kate Foley. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Patrick Vincent, and her siblings, Thomas Foley, Patrick Foley, Mary Burke, and Stella Foley. Loving mother of Breda and Noeleen. Beloved grandmother of Erik, Alyson and Charles. Loving sister of Philomena (FLynn) Leitrim Village and Vincent Foley, Drumshanbo, and sister-in-law of Rosemarie. Cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Saturday,13th August 2022 at 11.00 am. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Brigid will be laid to rest beside her late husband in Killala Cemetery, Killala, Co Mayo on 16th August 2022.

John Pat McMorrow, Tullyskearney, Rossinver, Leitrim



John Pat McMorrow Tullyskearney Rossinver Co Leitrim peacefully in the loving care of Sabine and the McMorrow family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary B, brother Hughie, sisters Bridie,Mary Alice, Margaret and his nephew Aiden. John Pat will be sadly missed by Sabine, his brothers Aiden, Gerry, Colm, Edmund, Michael Joseph, his sisters Gertie, Dympna, Susan, Bernie, all his nephews, nieces and all his many friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St Aidan's Church Ballaghameehan at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rossinver cemetery. House private please.

Rosaleen Gaffney (née Kellegher), The Donahies, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim



Gaffney (Kellegher) Rosaleen, The Donahies and formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and late of Dublin Airport. 6th August 2022. Peacefully, in the care of AnovoCare Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Reunited with her husband Michael (Oct. 2021). Devoted mother to Francis, Declan, Michael, Rosamarie, Adrian and Brendan. Much loved nana to her grandchildren and great grandchild. Auntie Rosaleen will be fondly remembered by all her family members, friends and great neighbours. Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Tuesday, 9th August, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede on Wednesday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. A live stream of Rosaleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/

Dolores Mulhall (née Doran), Malahide, Dublin / Leitrim



7th August 2022, (Malahide, Co. Dublin and formerly of Co. Leitrim), (Peacefully), at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved mother of Niamh and loving grandmother to Isabella. Will be very sadly missed by her daughter, grand-daughter, son-in-law Peter, Niamh’s father Justin, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening, 9th August, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Sylvester’s Church, Malahide, arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday morning 10th August at 11am via the following link: St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide

May they all Rest in Peace