Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 10, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sharon Devaney (neeKerrigan) Drumnacross, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at North West Hospice. Sligo. Predeceased by her parents Frances and Desmond and her brother Eamon. Sharon will be sadly missed by her loving husband Vincent and her much loved sons Justin and Conor, her brothers,Seamus, Brendan, Malachy, Maurice, Derek, her sisters Veronica, Dora, Teresa, Olivina, Jacqueline, Frances,nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins,relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar, on Wednesday evening to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice. Mass can be livestreamed on https://youtu.be/2iJmTHhTFZc House strictly private. Please refrain from handshaking at all times. As a mark of respect, Kerrigan Quarries will remain closed from 12 to 2pm on Thursday.

Brigid McGrath (née Foley), Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Brigid McGrath (née Foley) of Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, died in New York on March 20th, 2021. Born on February 12th, 1947 to Patrick & Mary Kate Foley. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Patrick Vincent, and her siblings, Thomas Foley, Patrick Foley, Mary Burke, and Stella Foley. Loving mother of Breda and Noeleen. Beloved grandmother of Erik, Alyson and Charles. Loving sister of Philomena (FLynn) Leitrim Village and Vincent Foley, Drumshanbo, and sister-in-law of Rosemarie. Cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Saturday,13th August 2022 at 11.00 am. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Brigid will be laid to rest beside her late husband in Killala Cemetery, Killala, Co Mayo on 16th August 2022.

John Pat McMorrow, Tullyskearney, Rossinver, Leitrim

John Pat McMorrow Tullyskearney Rossinver Co Leitrim peacefully in the loving care of Sabine and the McMorrow family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary B, brother Hughie, sisters Bridie,Mary Alice, Margaret and his nephew Aiden. John Pat will be sadly missed by Sabine, his brothers Aiden, Gerry, Colm, Edmund, Michael Joseph, his sisters Gertie, Dympna, Susan, Bernie, all his nephews, nieces and all his many friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St Aidan's Church Ballaghameehan at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rossinver cemetery. House private please.

Rosaleen Gaffney (née Kellegher), The Donahies, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Gaffney (Kellegher) Rosaleen, The Donahies and formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and late of Dublin Airport. 6th August 2022. Peacefully, in the care of AnovoCare Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Reunited with her husband Michael (Oct. 2021). Devoted mother to Francis, Declan, Michael, Rosamarie, Adrian and Brendan. Much loved nana to her grandchildren and great grandchild. Auntie Rosaleen will be fondly remembered by all her family members, friends and great neighbours. Removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede on Wednesday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. A live stream of Rosaleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/

Dolores Mulhall (née Doran), Malahide, Dublin / Leitrim

7th August 2022, (Malahide, Co. Dublin and formerly of Co. Leitrim), (Peacefully), at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved mother of Niamh and loving grandmother to Isabella. Will be very sadly missed by her daughter, grand-daughter, son-in-law Peter, Niamh’s father Justin, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening, 9th August, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Sylvester’s Church, Malahide, arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday morning 10th August at 11am via the following link: St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide

WALL Adelaide Marie Celine (Ada) (née Daly) Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Peacefully on August 9, 2022 in the care of Tallaght University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Willie and dearest mother of Tony. Deeply regretted by her family; daughter-in-law Breffni, her cherished grandchildren Aifric, Clíodhna and Liam, sister-in-law Mary, her adored nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday (August 11) from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral on Friday (August 12) in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Ada’s Mass will be streamed live; click here. Burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

May they all Rest in Peace.