Do not feed donkeys and horses without owner's permission

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is urging the public not to feed horses and donkeys without the owner’s permission.
While it may be well-intentioned, bread, food scraps, fruit or vegetables may cause severe illness, choking or death.
Additionally, the horses and donkeys may be put at risk of developing laminitis (swelling of the feet) or suffering colic (which can be serious and even fatal).
The public are asked to be mindful that feeding grass cuttings or garden waste to equines can also be dangerous because of lawn chemicals or plants mixed in with the cuttings.
And remember - don’t open farm gates, or enter fields without the owner’s permission.
