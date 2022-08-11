Mohill Civic Amenity Site closed this Friday and Saturday

The Mohill Civic Amenity Site will be temporarily closed this coming weekend.
According to a social media post from Leitrim County Council the site will be closed this Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13. It will reopen to the public on Friday, August 19, for the usual hours.
