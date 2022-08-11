Status Yellow hot weather warning issued for entire country

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow hot weather warning with temperatures to rise on Friday and Saturday. Highs of27 to 29 degrees are predicted and it will remain warm overnight with minimum temperatures generally around 15 degrees. Temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes.
Met Éireann has warned people to be mindful of:
• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population
• High Solar UV index
• Risk of water-related incidents
The warning remains in place until 6am on Sunday.
