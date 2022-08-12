Sligo/Leitrim TD says healthcare workers must receive promised payment

Local TD, Sinn Féin Deputy, Martin Kenny, has criticised the government for ongoing delays in delivering on a promised Covid bonus payment for frontline health staff.

“During the pandemic, frontline workers across Sligo and Leitrim went above and beyond as they worked in extremely stressful circumstances to protect us all,” pointed out Deputy Kenny.

“It has been more than nine months since the cabinet signed off on a pandemic bonus payment for frontline health staff. Despite this, many still have not received this payment.”

The Sinn Féin TD said that staff across Sligo and Leitrim - including caterers, cleaners, security staff, and agency staff - have contacted him to express concerns over delays in receiving this payment.

“I was recently contacted by catering staff in a local care home who still have not received this payment, and they informed me a number of nursing staff are also still awaiting their payment,” said Deputy Kenny.

“The Government announced this payment to much fanfare, but have failed to follow through on their promises. This is absolutely unacceptable.”

Deputy Kenny said that Sinn Féin's Health spokesperson, David Cullinane T.D. has recently written to the Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, urging him to intervene directly to ensure this payment is paid promptly.

“A Sinn Féin government would stand up for healthcare workers to ensure that they are treated with dignity, fairness and respect,” said Deputy Kenny.

“We are committed to ensuring that workers across Sligo, Leitrim, and indeed across the country, receive the payment they were promised by the government.”