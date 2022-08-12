Water users warned of obstruction in Shannon Erne waterway near Belturbet, Co Cavan

The Shannone Erne waterway.
Waterways Ireland is advising all boating traffic that boat wreckage partially obstructing the navigation on the River Erne approaching Belturbet. The vessel is located approximately 800m downstream of the public moorings in Belturbet.
Boat operators are requested to exercise caution at this location. Waterways Ireland will commence work to clear the obstruction week commencing Monday 15th August 2022.
Waterways Ireland wishes to apologise for any inconvenience that this restriction may cause our customers.
