Enjoy the last of the heatwave this weekend!

SATURDAY: Hot, dry and sunny again, with a light northeast breeze. Highest temperatures of 26 to 30 degrees, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in a few inland spots. Slight chance of an isolated shower developing too.
SATURDAY NIGHT: A warm night with temperatures not falling below 15 to 18 degrees in most areas. Largely clear with a little cloud in parts, and light breezes.
SUNDAY: Sunday is expected to start dry and sunny however cloud may build in some areas during the day, bringing possible heavy showers or thundery downpours to parts. Very warm with light winds, highs in the mid to high 20s. Sunday night will be rather warm and muggy with possible showers.
