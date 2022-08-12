Annual Drive Against Suicide coming to Leitrim this Sunday

The 2nd Annual Drive Against Suicide in aid of SOSAD Cavan (Save Our Sons And Daughters) visiting us as a stop over point this Sunday, August 14, from 1pm.
There will be approximately 250 vintage, classic and modern cars taking part in the drive and there will be live music during the stop over at Drumcoura City.
Entry on the day will be free and there will be collections done on the day to help raise funds for SOSAD Cavan.
Since 2007, SOSAD has worked to raise awareness and help prevent suicide in Ireland. SOSAD offer support and services for people who are struggling with suicidal ideation, self harming, depression, bereavement, stress and anxiety, or if they simply need to talk.
