Exciting new Photography Exhibition to open in Rossinver

Sorting through photographs for the upcoming photography exhibition at the Ballagh Centre, Rossinver Picture: Peter Wilcock RedbackPhotography
An exciting new Photography Exhibition opens at the New Ballagh Centre, Rossinver, on Saturday, August 13, running through to Sunday, August 28.
This amazing Exhibition is the culmination of work done by QQI Level 5 and 6 Photography students at the Ballagh Centre.
What makes this work so special is that apart from an initial two week period prior to the start of the Covid pandemic, the remaining 18 weeks were finished completely online under lockdown conditions .
Even more remarkable is that a total of over 20 Distinctions and more than 12 Merit Awards were gained by this group, representing a superb level of creativity, energy and commitment.
The Exhibition is open daily from 10am to 5pm and admission is free.
The exhibition is sponsored jointly by the New Ballagh Centre, Rossinver and Leitrim Development Company.
Photography Tutor Peter Wilcock says, “I knew there was something special about this group when they first came together, and they proved me right with a commitment under trying conditions to produce Photography of the highest standard.”
