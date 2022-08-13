Search

13 Aug 2022

Leitrim deaths - Saturday, August 13, 2022

Deaths in Leitrim

Deaths in Leitrim.

Reporter:

Leonie McKiernan

13 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mai (Mary) Morris (née Connaughton), Abbeytown, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, in the exceptional care of the staff of the Plunkett Community Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, daughter Margaret, son John and grandson Jonathon. Survived by her devoted daughters and son, Mary, Martina, Padraig, Jean and Philo, sister Betty, sisters-in-law Mai, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Mass cards or condolences can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to a charity of your choice.

Joe Duffy, formerly Teeboy, Corlough, Cavan and Luton & Bognor Regis, England

Memorial Mass this Saturday August 13th in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough at 12 noon followed by Burial of Ashes in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed on the Templeport/Corlough Facebook page.

James Clancy, Unshinagh, Kinlough, Leitrim

James Clancy, Unshinagh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, F91D265. Tuesday, 9th of August, year of 2022, unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family, adored by his heart broken parents Martina and Seamus. James was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen, Helen and Breege, his grandmother Philomena, his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Removal of remains on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. James' funeral mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook page. House private on the morning of the funeral. A one-way traffic system will be in operation throughout the duration of the visitation period. Entry will be via the Manorhamilton road and exit via Laughta.  Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to 'Make a Wish Foundation' care of any family member.

Brigid McGrath (née Foley), Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Brigid McGrath (née Foley) of Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, died in New York on March 20th, 2021. Born on February 12th, 1947 to Patrick & Mary Kate Foley. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Patrick Vincent, and her siblings, Thomas Foley, Patrick Foley, Mary Burke, and Stella Foley. Loving mother of Breda and Noeleen. Beloved grandmother of Erik, Alyson and Charles. Loving sister of Philomena (FLynn) Leitrim Village and Vincent Foley, Drumshanbo, and sister-in-law of Rosemarie. Cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Saturday, 13th August 2022 at 11.00 am. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/  and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Brigid will be laid to rest beside her late husband in Killala Cemetery, Killala, Co Mayo on 16th August 2022.

May they all Rest in Peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media