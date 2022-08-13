Safety concerns over fence near Lough Melvin

Lough Melvin
Leitrim County Council will carry our remedial works on a fence attached to a wall at Gublaun, Rossinver after Cllr Sean McDermott highlighted safety concerns with the structure.
Cllr McDermott said that the “fence is located close by to where the annual summer swimming classes take place alongside the Rossinver to Garrison road. There is the danger of children falling off this wall into the lake. I have raised this issue in the past.”
He was told that the Council will investigate the possibility of upgrading this fence and will also carry out interim remedial works on the structure if it is feasible in the short term.
“Leitrim County Council will investigate options for upgrading the fence and carry out interim remedial measures if feasible,” the reply stated.
