For Sale: Large family home in Carrick-on-Shannon

This large detached family home with separate garage located within easy walking distance of all amenities in Carrick-on-Shannon town centre is newly listed.



Located on the Cortober side of Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Roscommon, this would be a perfect family home or would also be ideal for someone looking for extra space to work from home.

With walls and gates leading to tarmacadam driveway and gardens to the front and rear. There is a separate entrance at the side of the property.



The house is spacious throughout with impressive entrance hallway, sitting room on the left hand side and on the right are two rooms leading into one another which could be used for a variety of uses including bedroom, office and there is a door leading to the rear hallway.

At the rear is a great family kitchen and dining area with separate living space off the kitchen and patio doors to garden, separate utility and downstairs wc.



On the first floor are 3 more bedrooms one of which is ensuite and has a walk in wardrobe with loads of storage space and a family bathroom. The property is located on a road with other residential properties and is ideal for family living with childcare facilities, schools and shops all nearby.

Contact Celia in REA Brady to arrange a viewing to appreciate all the superb features in this property. TEL: 071 9620976

Email; Celia@reabrady.ie