Search

13 Aug 2022

For Sale: Large family home in Carrick-on-Shannon

For Sale: Large family home in Carrick-on-Shannon

Family home for sale in Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

13 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

This large detached family home with separate garage located within easy walking distance of all amenities in Carrick-on-Shannon town centre is newly listed.


Located on the Cortober side of Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Roscommon, this would be a perfect family home or would also be ideal for someone looking for extra space to work from home.
With walls and gates leading to tarmacadam driveway and gardens to the front and rear. There is a separate entrance at the side of the property.


The house is spacious throughout with impressive entrance hallway, sitting room on the left hand side and on the right are two rooms leading into one another which could be used for a variety of uses including bedroom, office and there is a door leading to the rear hallway.
At the rear is a great family kitchen and dining area with separate living space off the kitchen and patio doors to garden, separate utility and downstairs wc.


On the first floor are 3 more bedrooms one of which is ensuite and has a walk in wardrobe with loads of storage space and a family bathroom. The property is located on a road with other residential properties and is ideal for family living with childcare facilities, schools and shops all nearby.
Contact Celia in REA Brady to arrange a viewing to appreciate all the superb features in this property. TEL: 071 9620976
Email; Celia@reabrady.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media