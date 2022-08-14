Leitrim deaths- Sunday, August 14, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Aiden Murphy, Corsiff, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Corsiff, Hillstreet, Carrick on Shannon and formerly of Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan 11/8/2022, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, daughters Fiona and Michelle, son Niall, sons-in-law Thomas and Declan, daughter-in-law Carmel, brother Michael, sisters Carmel and Mary, his adored grandchildren Leah, Zara, Evan, Laura, Adam and Riona, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Aiden will be reposing in Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Sunday, 14th of August, from 5-7pm. Removal to Aughrim Church on Monday, August 15th, for funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Aughrim Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice. In compliance with the current government guidelines, we ask that all who will be attending Aiden's service adhere to social distancing guidelines and refrain from shaking hands.

William (Billy) Taaffe, McDermott Tce, Manorhamilton, Leitrim.

William (Billy) Taaffe, McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Will be sadly missed by his sons Liam, Vincent, Declan and Jeffrey, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in St Clare's Church Manorhamilton with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Irish Cancer Society. Funeral private to family only please. House private.

George O'Reilly, Artane, Dublin / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

O’REILLY George (of Artane, Dublin 5, formerly Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim), August 12th 2022 beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family. Very sadly missed by his beloved wife Patricia, daughter Clodagh, sons Michael, Derek, Damien and Vincent, son-in-law Stephen, daughters-in-law Leanne, Cora and Fiona, grandchildren Euan, Rhys, Louis, Arthur and Elle, sister Ethna, brothers Louis, Frank, and Shay, in-laws, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home on Monday, August 15th, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney, arriving for 11am Mass. Afterwards to Dardistown Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation

May they all Rest in Peace