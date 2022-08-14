Road resurfacing works may cause traffic delays in South Leitrim

Road resurfacing works will be carried out in Leitrim Village on the R284 Keadue Road and on the R280 from Monday 15th August to Friday 19th August 2022.
Traffic Lights will be in operation and delays are to be expected.
Leitrim County Council said they apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank the public for their cooperation during the works.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.