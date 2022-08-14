Diving operations to take place on floating breakwaters in Lough Allen and Lough Key this week

The picturesque Spencer Harbour amenity area.
Diving operations are taking place in several locations in Lough Allen and Lough Key this coming week.
The operations will take place on floating breakwaters at Spencer Harbour, Cleighran More, Derryvunny, Rockingham Lough Key and Kilglass from Tuesday, August 16 to Tuesday, August 23.
Waterways Ireland asks all boating traffic in this are proceed with caution during the diving operations.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.