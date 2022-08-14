Status Orange Thunderstorm warning comes into effect for Leitrim and surrounding counties this afternoon

Met Éireann's Status Orange - Thunderstorm warning comes into effect for Leitrim and surrounding counties this evening.
Due to the sporadic nature of development, Met Éireann say that not all areas will be affected. Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places. Flooding where heavy downpours occur.
The warning remains in place until 9am tomorrow morning.
