Over €266,000 for Leitrim Projects under Clár Funding announced by Minister Humphreys

€266,433 in Clár funding has been allocated for eight projects in Co Leitrim. Projects funded under the scheme include playgrounds, public lighting, walks, community gardens, sporting facilities and school safety improvements.

Among the successful projects are.

- The Leitrim Way, creating a pedestrian diversions route to the Yellow River bridge and adding ‘rock armour’ to the banks of the river - (€50,000)

- Annaduff GAA, development of a public playground at their grounds - (€50,000)

- Drumkeeran GAA Club, development of a walkway around the existing GAA facilities and looped walking trial - (46,350)

- St Manchan’s NS, (Mohill), €45,180 for the resurfacing of an old basketball court and replanting of the area around the amenity

- Mohill Community Network, €28,895 for the refurbishment of wooden play units.

- Drumshanbo (Vocational School) €25,176 to provide public lighting from the School to the end of the road at Carricknabreac.

- Kinlough Community Garden, €11,112 to extend the current garden to include a new polytunnel and raised beds.

- Eslin Community Centre, €9,720 to provide for improvements in and around the centre.