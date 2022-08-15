Search

15 Aug 2022

SIPTU members at Kyte Powertech in Cavan to take strike action

SIPTU

SIPTU

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

15 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

SIPTU members employed by Kyte Powertech in Cavan will begin a campaign of strike and industrial action due to a pay dispute, with a 24 -hour work stoppage commencing at 12.01 a.m. (midnight) on Friday, 19th August.

SIPTU Organiser, Martin O'Rourke, said: “Our members have reluctantly voted in favour of strike action only after pursuing every other avenue open to them in their efforts to secure a pay increase that protects their standard of living and purchasing power. As with workers across the economy, they face a cost of living crisis resulting from an inflation rate which is the highest in a generation and soaring costs for other essential services.”

“These workers are seeking to reach a reasonable pay agreement that recognises the sacrifices they have made over recent years to ensure the continued success of this plant. The campaign of industrial action will begin with a 24 hour strike and an overtime ban.”

“There have been intensive negotiations involving SIPTU representatives and management at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in recent days. However, these did not result in the WRC being in a position to issue a proposal to resolve this dispute.

He added: “SIPTU organisers and shop stewards are available to reconvene discussions and believe that agreement can easily be achieved that adequately recognises the efforts of these workers and is in line with commitments previously made by management.”

SIPTU organises over 420 workers in the manufacturing plant which was first established in Cavan Ireland in 1977. It supplies a large and diverse range of Distribution Transformer products and services.

