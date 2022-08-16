Search

16 Aug 2022

Meet Roses from around the world in Leitrim today

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

16 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

The Roses are here today! A bus load of Roses will arrive in Leitrim today for a two day tour of the county.

Today, Tuesday 16 the Roses will visit Acres Lake Drumshanbo at 2.30pm - everyone is invited to meet the Roses including our own Leitrim Rose Saoirse Gibbons. 

On Wednesday 17th the Rose Tour will be at the Quay at Moon River, Carrick-on-Shannon to meet everyone at 12.30pm.


 
Saoirse, who attends the University of Ireland Galway studying Drama, Theatre and Performance with Gaeilge and is a proud Leitrim woman, is delighted to have been chosen to represent her county,  cannot wait to show everyone her beautiful county and all it had to offer. Saoirse is sponsored by The Shed Distillery, Drumshanbo.
 
During their tour of Leitrim the Roses will visit The Shed Distillery, Glenview Folk Museum, Margaret of New Orlean's birthplace at Tully, Carrigallen and Moon River.
 
Other Roses visiting Leitrim with Saoirse include Roses from Florida, Newfoundland, Ohio, Perth, Philadelphia, Sydney, Toronto, Cavan, Galway, Kilkenny, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford. 
 
Why not come out to meet The Roses at either Acre's Lake in Drumshanbo or in Carrick on Shannon at Moon River and give them a warm Leitrim and wish Saoirse the best of luck in the Rose of Tralee competition.

