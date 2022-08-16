Farming for Biodiversity in Leitrim webinar on August 17

Farming for Biodiversity in Leitrim webinar on Wednesday, August 17
The Farming for Biodiversity in Leitrim Project is a Leitrim Heritage Project being run in partnership with the Leitrim Sustainable Agricultural Group. It is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Local Biodiversity Action Plan Fund and by Leitrim County Council.
A webinar has been organised as part of the project tonight, Wednesday August 17 from 8pm to 9pm.
Participants in the Webinar include:
- Councillor Justin Warnock, Leitrim Co. Co. will briefly describe the background to the project and its objectives.
- James Madden, Veterinary Officer, Leitrim County Council will talk about the project activities and the involvement of the farmers in the Leitrim Sustainable Agriculture Group.
- Ashling Cartwright, Leitrim Development Company, will introduce Leitrim County Council's Biodiversity Action Plan which is a road map for the protection, conservation and sustainable use of Leitrim’s biodiversity.
- Dr Caroline Sullivan, ACRES North Connaught Ulster Cooperative Project, will outline how this new five-year flagship environment scheme has the potential to support Leitrim’s farmers in protecting and enhancing the biodiversity on their farms.
Moderator for the webinar is Cian Condon, Teagasc.
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions using the Q&A facility
To register for the using the link below:
https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/national-heritage-week-farming-for-biodiversity-in-leitrim-project-tickets-392498653037
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.