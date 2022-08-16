Beekeeping for Biodiversity talk at Ballinamore Library on August 16

File photo
As part of Leitrim's heritage week celebrations, Ballinamore library is hosting a talk on Beekeeping with PJ McLoughlin of the Digges Beekeepers Association. The talk takes place in Ballinamore library today, Tuesday 16th of August at 8pm, and is free to attend.
