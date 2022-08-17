Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 17, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Ita McManus (née Bohan) McLoughra, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Ita McManus (née Bohan) McLoughra, Mohill, Co. Leitrim peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Lough Erril Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Frank, Son Francie, and her sisters Lily Bohan (USA) & Annie Lowe (Carrick on Shannon). Ita will be sadly missed by her much loved sons Maurice & Cormac, daughter Laura, daughter-in -law Barbara, grandchildren Frankie, Tom, Joely & Bobby, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Ita will be reposing at her residence at McLoughra, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, 18th of August 2022, from 2pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 19th August 2022, at 11.00am in St. Patrick's Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Ita's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Ita’s family wish to thank you for your understanding and kindness at this enormously difficult time.

Brendan (John Bernard) Harris, ''The Shop'' Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford / Kiltubrid, Leitrim

Brendan passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of the staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, County Longford. Monday, 15th August 2022. Predeceased by his parents John and Catherine. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, son John, daughter-in-law Majella, grandchildren Aidan and Mary, sister Marie Dolan, brother Cathal (both Kiltubrid, Co. Leitrim), brother-in-law Frank, sister-in-law Mary, nephew Raymond, nieces Deirdre, Sharon and Mary, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, N39 K381, this Wednesday evening from 4pm until 6:30pm, followed by removal to Saint Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 18th at 12 o’clock followed by burial in the local cemetery. The Funeral cortege will travel to the Cemetery via “The Shop” Ballagh. Mass will be streamed live, go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes and click on live stream.Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Branch, Alzheimer’s Society care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors, or any family member. House Private Please. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Ray Sheerin, 7 Drowes Court, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Ray Sheerin, 7 Drowes Court, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, 15th August 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Vera (nee McShea). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Sinead and Nicola, his adored granddaughter Caoimhe, his brothers Aidan & wife Anna (Knockvicar, Boyle), Declan (Dublin), his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and great friends. Reposing at 7 Drowes Court, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim (F91 F3P9) on Wednesday, 17th August, from 1pm to 8pm. House strictly private to family at all other times please. Removal from there on Thursday morning, 18th August, at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Ray's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ray to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Donation Box at Family Home/Church or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. Please be mindful of the current rise in COVID-19 while attending the Wake, Funeral and Burial.

Patrick (Padraig) Walsh, Mounteagle, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Patrick (Padraig) Walsh, Mounteagle, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, August 16th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, former employee of Roscommon Co. Council. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Belinda, brother Joseph, sister Margaret and his aunt Margaret. Padraig will be sadly missed by his brothers Seán (Boyle), Tony (London), Gerry (Boyle), Brendan (Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters Patsy (Coventry) and Philomena (Phil) (Elphin), brothers-in-law Michael, John and Gerry, sisters-in-law Bernie, Christina and Geraldine, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and his many friends.Reposing at his home on Thursday evening (August 18th) from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Post Code F52 HO 29. Removal to St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall on Friday morning arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, c/o Shivnan Funeral Directors, Ballyfarnon. Directions to residence as follows: one way system in operation, entrance via Battlebridge Road, exit via Gloria Road. Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/cootehall/. The family thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Patricia (Patsy) DeNash (née Cox), Flaskagh, Elphin, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Seamus. Patsy will be sadly missed by her loving sons John and James, daughters-in-law Brenda and Fiona, sisters Ita, Jane and Frances, cherished grandchildren Jack, Sharon, Dylan and Rian, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery. The DeNash family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Margaret Mulligan (nee Knox), Chestnut Grove, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Margaret Mulligan (nee Knox), Chestnut Grove, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Belleek, Co. Fermanagh: August 16th 2022, peacefully in her 98th year, in the tender and loving care of the staff of the Portiuncla Nursing Home, Multyfarnham. Predeceased by her husband Charlie and brother Jimmy. Margaret will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Martin (Canada), Clare, Carol (Australia), Paul (Charlie), Gerry (Ballina) and Denise (London), grandchildren Blaine, Cian, Kasey, Michelle, Rachel, Michael, Andrew, & Heather, niece Andrea, nephew Ray, nieces-in-law & nephews-in-law in Scotland, sons-in-law Ian (McCall), and Kevin (Coyne), daughter-in-law Catherine (Cafferty), former neighbours in Mullingar and many friends. Remembering also her parents M.J (Mickey) and Ellen, Rathmore Tce., Belleek. Margaret's Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Friday, August 19th, at 11am in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery, Mullingar.The Funeral Mass may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie. Condolences may be conveyed to the family below. Family flowers only please.

Vincent (Charles) Crossan, 22 Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford, N39 PA09 / Mohill, Leitrim

Vincent, formerly of Glebe Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents, his loving wife Sheila, brothers Michael (Mohill), Joe (Mohill) sisters Mai and Kathleen (Carrick-on-Shannon) granddaughter Amy and brothers-in-law Fr. Eugene, Sean, Noel, Seamus, Thomas and Joe and sister-in-law Pauline. Vincent will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving family; sons John, Brian (Kinvara), Fergal (London) and Vinny (Lucan) and daughters Niamh and Eleanor (Athlone), grandchildren Sionna, Fionn, Luisne, Ciara, Diarmuid, Eabha, Keelan, Roisin, Caoimhe, Maisie, Alisha, Noah and Hayley, sons-in-law Rioch, Keith and Matty, daughters-in-law Sharon and Deirdre, sisters-in-law Pauline (Mohill), Carmel (Mohill) and Mary (Dublin), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, great-grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Vincent will leave his family home on Wednesday morning at 10.00am to arrive at St. Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/ Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Christopher's Services Longford c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Rita Hever (née McLoughlin), Forest View, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Rita Hever (nee McLoughlin), Forest View, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Elphin Street, Boyle and Ballinafad, Co Sligo, on the 14th of August 2022, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of the Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Pat,her son Ronan,brothers Bernard and Paddy, sisters Tess and Maura. A devoted and wonderful mother to Adrian (Maynooth) and Dara Malone (Boyle). Sadly missed by her loving family,sister Phyl daughters-in-law Michelle and Cathy, son-in-law Shane, adored grandchildren Paddy, Roisin, Sean, Sinead, James and Clodagh, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund, Plunkett Home c/o of Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors. Please adhere to regulations regarding COVID 19. Funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

Michael Sr (Mick) Gallagher, Gleann, Collooney, Sligo

In his 90th year, peacefully at the Northwest Hospice Sligo. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Bridget, daughter Mary Rose (McDermott), sons Michael, Damien and Garry, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Pauline, Vivian and Caroline, grandchildren Oisin , Fionn, Adriana, Callum, Carla and Christine, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing on Wednesday afternoon at the home of his son Damien and daughter-in-law Vivian Gleann Eircode F91TF65 from 2 - 8 pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption Collooney for 11.30 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Nathy's Cemetery Collooney. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Northwest Hospice, Sligo. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed by the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/collooney A one way system will be in progress, enter off the Coolaney- Collooney road and exit on through Coney to the Ballina Road.

May they all Rest in Peace.