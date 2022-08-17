Search

17 Aug 2022

Donal O’Kelly is presenting a special one-off performance of ‘Catalpa’ at Manorhamilton Castle

'The greatest film never made': Donal O'Kelly, writer and performer of Catalpa, coming to Limerick in February. See www.limetreetheatre.ie

Donal O’Kelly is presenting a special one-off performance of his modern classic of Irish theatre ‘Catalpa’ at Manorhamilton Castle.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

17 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Donal O’Kelly is presenting a special one-off performance of his modern classic of Irish theatre ‘Catalpa’ at Manorhamilton Castle. The performance will include a live score by acclaimed composer and musician Trevor Knight.

Catalpa is the story of the daring 1875 whaleship rescue of six Irish prisoners from the British Fremantle penal colony in Australia - all in the vibrant imagination of a rejected screenwriter, the best movie never made! Catalpa is about heroes and visionaries, political intrigue and personal loyalty, with romance, conflicted rebels and battles at sea. A subversive epic that challenges the nature of heroism. First produced in 1995, Catalpa won a Fringe First Award at Edinburgh, and sailed around the world for performances.

Aoife Hammond of Fulacht Fiadh Cafe  said "We are so delighted to be hosting such a spectacular play in the grounds of Manorhamilton Castle and for the space to continue to be used as a centre for live music and performance. Having Donal O'Kelly performing here as part of the Leitrim Live performance programme is exactly what we are interested in - supporting fantastic local artists and highlighting the talent we have up here in the northwest."

Link to tickets - https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/donal-okellys-catalpa-manorhamilton-castle-tickets-394734350067?aff=eand 

Doors - 7pm

Tickets - €13.50- available through eventbrite and at Fulacht Fiadh Café

The Autumn Theatre at The Castle is supported by Leitrim County Council and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media as part of the Leitrim live performance programme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media