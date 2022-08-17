Search

17 Aug 2022

Lough Melvin Dedicated Memorial Flowers Remembrance ceremony

Lough Melvin Dedicated Memorial Flowers Remembrance ceremony

Reporter:

PJ Leddy

17 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

The annual Rossinver Dedicated Memorial Flowers Remembrance ceremony will be held at the Dooard River entrance onto the Lough Melvin shoreline on Sunday, August 28.


Everyone is invited to purchase a dedicated handmade candle flower in memory of a loved one at a cost of €5 each, which will be placed on the shoreline of Lough Melvin just prior to the start of the Memorial Flowers Remembrance ceremony.
Memorial Flower collection boxes for each person's dedicated Memorial Card are now available – in Manorhamilton at Tracy's Barber Shop, and at Costcutters Shop; in Kinlough at Aaroo Hair Salon; in Belleek at Donna's Unisex Hair Salon; in Garrison Gilroy's Spar Shop or in the Rossinver Community Centre.


The organisers of the Sunday, August 28 Rossinver Dedicated Memorial Flowers Remembrance ceremony say they will “gently launch each candle lit flower onto the lake to beautiful music at the Dooard River mouth entrance to Lough Melvin. Dedicated Memorial Cards for the ceremony are also available on Eventbrite.
For further information etc, on the Rossinver Dedicated Memorial Flowers Remembrance ceremony please phone 071-9832970.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media