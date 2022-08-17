Donal Kelly's Manorhamilton Castle Adventure this Friday

Catalpa by Donal O'Kelly at Manorhamilton Castle
Well known actor and playwright, Donal O'Kelly will stage a highly regarded classic of modern Irish theatre and one man show, ‘Catalpa’ on Friday night, August 19 from 7pm to 9.30pm in the grounds of Manorhamilton Castle.
The promoters of Friday night's Manor Castle performance say “Catalpa is the story of the daring 1875 whale-ship rescue of six Irish prisoners from the British Fremantle penal colony in Australia – all in the vibrant imagination of a rejected screenwriter, the best movie yet to be made!
“Catalpa is about heroes and visionaries, political intrigue and personal loyalty, with romance, conflicted rebels and battles at sea. A subversive epic that challenges the nature of heroism. First produced in 1995, Catalpa won a Fringe First Award at Edinburgh (Festival), and sailed around the world for performances.”
Meanwhile, leading American newspaper The Washington Post described O' Kelly's 'Catalpa' “a rip-roaring one-man adventure.” The live background music for the Manor Castle show was written by composer and musician Trevor Knight. Tickets for 'Catalpa' are available on Eventbrite.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.