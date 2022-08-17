Search

17 Aug 2022

Donal Kelly's Manorhamilton Castle Adventure this Friday

Donal Kelly's Manorhamilton Castle Adventure this Friday

Catalpa by Donal O'Kelly at Manorhamilton Castle

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

17 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Well known actor and playwright, Donal O'Kelly will stage a highly regarded classic of modern Irish theatre and one man show, ‘Catalpa’ on Friday night, August 19 from 7pm to 9.30pm in the grounds of Manorhamilton Castle.


The promoters of Friday night's Manor Castle performance say “Catalpa is the story of the daring 1875 whale-ship rescue of six Irish prisoners from the British Fremantle penal colony in Australia – all in the vibrant imagination of a rejected screenwriter, the best movie yet to be made!
“Catalpa is about heroes and visionaries, political intrigue and personal loyalty, with romance, conflicted rebels and battles at sea. A subversive epic that challenges the nature of heroism. First produced in 1995, Catalpa won a Fringe First Award at Edinburgh (Festival), and sailed around the world for performances.”


Meanwhile, leading American newspaper The Washington Post described O' Kelly's 'Catalpa' “a rip-roaring one-man adventure.” The live background music for the Manor Castle show was written by composer and musician Trevor Knight. Tickets for 'Catalpa' are available on Eventbrite.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media