Lots planned at Leitrim's Organic Centre for Heritage Week 2022

The Organic Centre, Rossinver, Co Leitrim is hosting a range of free outdoor and nature-based events to help young and old celebrate Heritage Week.

This time round there will be a bit of a twist to the occasion to ignite the imagination with a night bat and moth adventure on Saturday, August 20th from 8pm-9.30pm. Local National Parks and Wildlife Service Ranger Rob Wheeldon will be tracking the bat and moth life that surround the famous Organic Centre, getting a chance to see what inhabits the centre that we’ve got glimpses of. He will be inviting you to pop on your head torch and good footwear for this Heritage Week night time experience.

The Centre will be inviting the public to join botanists Howard Fox and Maria Cullen on Sunday, August 21 for their Waterworld Walk and Talk to explore the habitat of plant life, trees, mosses and lichens around the beautiful waterworld of Fowley’s falls. You will be able to take the chance to explore with them the new trail which has just launched from the Organic Centre leading to the majestic cascading Leitrim waterfalls. There will be two available free walks, one at 11am and one at 2pm.

Dervilla Keegan of the Organic Centre says "We always love welcoming people to our Heritage Week events, and this year is no exception. We are conscious that it always is a wonderful week for families to enjoy just before the school year begins! We would recommend that people book early and to avoid disappointment as we anticipate great demand"