Gallery: Cloone Heritage Day

Cloone Heritage Committee/Cloone Tidy Towns Committee together with Cloone Homecoming Committee held the official opening of The Garden of Remembrance in Cloone Village and the completion of the Bothár Na Naomh Park and the Celebration of the 200th Anniversary of the building of St James’ Church, Cloone on Saturday last, August 13. Large crowds attended the events in glorious sunshine.
