19 Aug 2022

Weather for the weekend ahead in Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan

Weekend Weather Forecast - More rain on the way

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

19 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Saturday: Rain in the morning will likely be heavy in parts of the north and west. The rain will push southeastwards later in the morning, breaking up into showers and sunny spells as it does so. Highest temperatures of 16 degrees in the northwest to 22 degrees in the southeast in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds, easing later.

Saturday night: Mild and humid overnight with some outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures generally not falling below the low to mid-teens but cooler in Ulster and north Connacht with the best of the clear spells. Mist and fog will also develop in mostly light breezes.

Sunday: A rather dull day as cloud builds from the southwest during the morning. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually extend across much of the country through the day with some heavy falls possible. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, coolest over Ulster, in light to moderate southerly winds. A mild and humid night will follow with rain clearing to showers. Temperatures generally not falling further than the mid-teens.

