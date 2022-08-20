Search

20 Aug 2022

Seven singers from the West: Coda play Leitrim venue

Coda play The Dock on August 27

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

20 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Coda bring their rich musical harmonies back to The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, August 27.

Their last appearance in The Dock back in 2018 ended with a standing ovation so the Carrick venue is thrilled to welcome vocal group Coda back to this month for the final event of the Made X NW Summer Series.
It is rare to find a group of singers and musicians who can combine strong backgrounds in Irish traditional, folk and contemporary popular music with an acapella singing ability developed through classical choral music.
This is the potent mix that the Mayo based group Coda bring to their music.


Drawing on vocal talent from the west of Ireland, Coda are seven singers who started developing their own approach to vocal performance several years ago.
Their first album entitled ‘mouthmusic’ released in 2013 was produced by Maurice Lennon. Coda's latest album ‘Train of Spirits’ was produced by Dónal Lunny.
Coda have performed at home and abroad at numerous music festivals and venues including Tradfest and Electric Picnic and on various TV shows on RTE and TG4.


After a long live performancsw hiatus because of the Covid lockdown they are eager and raring to go!
The group are no strangers to Leitrim and indeed they count Brian Lennon, the son of the wonderful Ben Lennon, amongst their number.
Their extensive songbook is influenced by folk, trad, blues, rock and even pop music so you could expect to hear songs from many genres performed in a uniquely beautiful way.
Whether they are performing songs by O’Carolan, John Prine, Tom Waits, Robert Burns, Sinead O Connor, Tears For Fears or their own compositions Coda always delivers a superb show.
Their appearance in The Dock will be their only concert in the region this year so don’t miss out on what will be a really entertaining and hugely enjoyable evening of music and song.


The show will begin at 8pm and tickets are available now from The Dock box office on (071) 965082 or online at www.thedock.ie 

