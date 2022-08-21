Search

21 Aug 2022

Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, August 21, 2022

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Leitrim

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

21 Aug 2022 9:33 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Angela Donohoe (née Mc Donnell), Castleoye, Tubbercurry, Sligo / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Angela Donohoe (nee McDonnell) Castleoye, Tubbercurry, Co.Sligo and late of Lurganboy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Margaret and Alex McDonnell. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband William and sister Jean. Sadly missed by her heart broken children Derek, Niall, Claire, Louise, Liam and Lorcan. Brother Raymond, sister Philomena, her twelve beloved grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, Co. Leitrim (F91E365)on Sunday 21st August at 1pm with burial afterwards in Mullies Cemetery.

Maureen O'Brien (née Sheerin), Mayorstone Park, Limerick City, Limerick / Boyle, Roscommon

Originally from Boyle, Co. Roscommon & Late of the Revenue Commissioners Maureen passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Ennis Road Care Facility. Beloved wife of the late Andy, dearest mother of Nora, Maurice, Eugene, Eunan, Paul & the late Andrew & John. Sadly, missed by her loving children, her nine grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Patsy, Frankie & Noreen, brother Jodie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by her brother Sean. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, 21st August, from 4pm to 5.30pm Funeral arriving at St. Lelia's Church, Kileely Road for Requiem Mass on Monday, 22nd August, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. House private please.

Marian McKeon (née Guckian), Gowly, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

Peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Pre deceased by her late husband Damian and father Frank. She will be very sadly missed by her children Cian, Riona and Fionnan, her mother Ann, brothers Patrick & Peter, her extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Brigid’s church Drumcong on Sunday for funeral mass at 11.30am Followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.

May they all rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media