Search

22 Aug 2022

Drumshanbo's Saoirse Gibbons is on Rose of Tralee stage tonight

Drumshanbo's Saoirse Gibbons is on Rose of Tralee stage tonight

Saoirse with her rose bud

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

22 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Leitrim Rose Saoirse Gibbons will be on stage of the Rose of Tralee tonight.

Saoirse will speak with Dáithi O'Sé and she hopes to sing a song if gets the go-ahead.

Saoirse told the Leitrim Observer, she is “both excited and nervous” and while she hopes to sing she does not know if she will be allocated the time yet.
Saoirse has plenty of support coming down to Tralee with a large number of family and friends renting out houses around the town.
The NUIG student said she really appreciated the support at home. She said the banners along the road “don't go unnoticed” and she has been inundated with messages wishing her good luck. She paid tribute to the businesses who have sponsored and supported her and who have helped her get ready for the festival.


Saoirse is very tight-lipped about her onstage dress, but said it is her “ultimate dream dress” and it was designed and created by Margaret Coyne Couture in Dowra. Saoirse explained she gave Margaret a concept idea and together they worked through the style, the colour and fabrics. She wants to surprise everyone with the dress details on stage.

The Rose of Tralee will be aired on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player from 8pm to 9pm and 9:35pm to 11:35pm tonight, Monday August 22  and Tuesday, August 23. The winner will be announced tomorrow night.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media