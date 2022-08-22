Last few places available for Leitrim Happy Hiking - Hill Skills Day

File photo
There are small number of places available on Mountaineering Ireland's Happy Hiking Hill Skills Day in Leitrim.
This is a great opportunity for anyone new to the hills or those who want to learn navigation to join a qualified instructor for a full days training and gain useful information and skills that will help keep you safe on the hills.
The day will be held on Sliabh Iarainn, on Sunday, August 28. To book your space see Happy Hiking - Hill Skills Days | Eventbrite
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.