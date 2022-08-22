Search

22 Aug 2022

Roscommon University Hospital seek Volunteers for its Patient Council

Claire Conlon, Risk Manager and Ursula Morgan Director of Nursing, Roscommon University Hospital. Pic: Saolta Group

Reporter:

Leonie McKiernan

22 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Roscommon University Hospital (RUH) is currently looking for volunteers to be part of the Patient Council for the Hospital. The aim of the Patient Council is to work with hospital staff to identify current and future opportunities to improve the care experience for patients, families and caregivers when using the services of Roscommon University Hospital. The Council serve in an advisory capacity, making recommendations which will endeavour to embed the patient voice throughout the organisation and for that voice to be incorporated in organisational activities.

Commenting Ursula Morgan, Director of Nursing, Roscommon University Hospital said, “The Patient Council plays a key role in helping us shape what we do and how we do it. It is a valued link with the community we serve and assists our staff greatly by providing a patient’s perspective on the services we provide.

“We are looking for new volunteers to join our Patient Council who will work with the Hospital Management team and meet bi-monthly with a minimum of six meetings per calendar year.

“We welcome applications from anyone interested in joining the Patient Council. We would particularly like to hear from people who have had direct contact with our hospital as a patient or relative and would like to contribute to improving the patients’ experience in Roscommon University Hospital.”

If you are interested in volunteering for the Patient Council or would like to find out more about what the role entails, please contact Ursula Morgan by 07 September on 090 6632271, email ursula.morgan@hse.ie or write to the Director of Nursing, Roscommon University Hospital, Athlone Road, Roscommon F42 AX61.

News

