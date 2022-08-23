Search

23 Aug 2022

Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 23, 2022

23 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Desmond McCann, Drummoy, Belturbet, Cavan

Desmond (Dessie) McCann, Drummoy, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Sunday, 21st August 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Suddenly, after a short illness, at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Sarah, son Padraig, brothers Sean, Frank and Tony. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Mary, daughters Paula, Yvonne and Aideen, son Graham, brothers Seamus and Fintan, sister Marie, son-in-laws David and Michael, grandchildren Oran, Mikie, Ella, Finn and Daithi, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence this Tuesday evening from 5pm until 9pm and again on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm with removal on Thursday morning, 25th August, at 11.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Drumalee, for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Monaghan Rehabilitation Unit c/o Mark Lawlor Undertakers. McCann Water Well Drilling will be closed until Monday 29th August.

Mary Swan (née Smith), Curragha House, Curragha, Meath/ Ballinamore, Leitrim

​Formerly High St., Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, p​eacefully at her home in Curragha, Ashbourne, surrounded by her family. She will be very dearly missed by her loving husband Pat (Patsy), her family Richard, Jeannie, Patrick, Catherine & Shane, her brothers John, Hugh, Noel, Jim, Cyril & Joey, son-in-law Nick (Storey), daughters-in-law Deirdre & Paula, her beloved grandchildren, Rachel, Lillian, JP, Polly, Robin, Sofia & Rowan, sisters-in-law Bridie (Bannon), Evelyn, Patricia, Róisín, Veronica & Mary, brothers-in-law Jimmy & Frank, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her large circle of friends. Reposing at Swan's, Curragha (A84 RR52) this Wednesday evening from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. Private to family and close friends at all other times, please. Removal to St Andrew's Church, Curragha, on Thursday morning, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society for their palliative care team c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, High St., Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

Bernard Joseph Flanagan, Ardsoran, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Bernard Joseph Flanagan, Ardsoran, Boyle, Co.Sligo, on 21st of August 2022, peacefully, in the exceptional loving care of the staff of the Plunkett Community Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents James and Kate, his sister Rita and brothers Seamus and Willie. Fondly remembered and missed by his loving sister Jane Patricia, his brothers Fr. Padraig (SPS Kiltegan),Monsignor Michael (USA) and Francis (Boyle), sister-in-law Joan, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence (F52VY23)Tuesday 23rd of August from 3pm. Removal Wednesday at 6.30pm to arrive to St. Attracta's Church, Killaraght at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection Thursday 25th at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Killaraght new cemetery. Please adhere to regulations regarding COVID 19 wearing of face masks and social distancing would be advised. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen 086 2328291

May they all Rest in Peace.

