23 Aug 2022

Leitrim people encouraged to 'join the climate conversation'

80% of us think climate change should be a top government priority

Leitrim Observer Reporter

23 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Leitrim people are being encouraged to 'join the climate conversation' by having your say in a short survey.

To empower everyone to have their input into the co-design the annual Climate Action Plan the Government of Ireland have established the National Dialogue on Climate Action (NDCA). The NDCA has three main aims:

  • To improve climate literacy and an understanding of climate change.
  • To fund, support, and enable active engagement in climate action at all levels.
  • Capture insights from engagement activities and conducting social and behavioural research.

The NDCA is delivered through an annual programme of events centred around the Irish Government's Climate Conversations. 

Climate Conversation 2022 is open to those over 16. Participants are asked to share your views on the government's climate action and how it can support you to take climate action in your own life. 

You don’t need to be a climate expert for your opinion to be valued. A Climate Jargon Buster has also been provided to help ask any questions you might have. 

The Climate Conversation is being conducted in line with strict data protection rules, and for this reason is open only to those over 16.

For more see: here

The survey closed on September 9, 2022.

