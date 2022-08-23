Consumers from Connacht are focusing on wardrobe staples to beat the budget squeeze

New research commissioned by Penneys shows that Connacht consumers are facing a crisis of conscience, with one quarter (25%) saying they are worried the cost-of-living crisis will prevent them from shopping more sustainably.

This issue of crisis is also clear given that 34% of Connacht consumers believe that there are not enough sustainable options in store, 8 points higher than the national average and some 7 points higher than the nearest province, Ulster, on 27%.

75% of all Connacht shoppers say they are anxious about their finances, a level of concern 8 points higher than the national average of 67%. As a result, cost is the most important consideration when it comes to buying clothes for 77% of Connacht consumers.

Many are changing their shopping habits – with 40% saying they are turning to more affordable retailers and 31% are buying second-hand. While Connacht shoppers are increasingly open to second-hand purchases, the majority of those surveyed say they will opt to buy new when it comes to essential items like underwear (91%) and socks (76%).

The new research shows that Connacht consumers are focusing on wardrobe staples to beat the budget squeeze, with 68% prioritising essentials, compared to only 50% of Dublin residents.

So, as part of its commitment to make more sustainable fashion more affordable for everyone through its Primark Cares strategy, from this month Penneys is bringing all the lowest priced t-shirts in its A/W essentials range under the Primark Cares label. This means they are made with recycled or more sustainably sourced materials. Moving forward, all cotton in Penneys lowest priced t-shirts across its menswear and kidswear ranges will also come from Primark’s Sustainable Cotton Programme, the largest of its kind of any fashion retailer.

39% of Penneys products are already made from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, and the fashion retailer has committed to make that 100% by 2030. In the meantime, Penneys has been working to increase the number of essentials under its Primark Cares label over the last few years, with the availability of Primark Cares t-shirts across all departments growing by nearly 50% from SS21 to SS22. Primark Cares leisurewear and underwear increased by nearly a quarter during the same period, with Primark Cares socks and hosiery growing by nearly 20%.

The fashion retailer has also launched a new product fibres glossary to help customers make more informed choices by showing them what’s behind the labels in their clothes.

Penneys has also committed that 100% of the cotton in its clothes will be recycled, organic or sourced from Primark’s Sustainable Cotton Programme by 2027. 27% of the cotton in Penneys’ clothing is sourced from its Sustainable Cotton Programme already, an increase of 13% from the launch of the Primark Cares strategy in September 2021.