24 Aug 2022

Protests continue over lack of cash services at Manorhamilton AIB

Protestors call for full restoration of services at Manorhamilton AIB

Protestors outside of the Manorhamilton AIB last week Picture: James Molloy

Leitrim Observer Reporter

24 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Protests have taken place over the past four Thursday afternoons outside Manorhamilton AIB Bank Branch calling for the full restoration of cash services to the town's only commercial bank.


Letters have been handed in by the protesters on each Thursday to the local AIB Bank calling for the full restoration of cash services. When the AIB recently cancelled its announced decision to withdraw cash services in several bank branches countrywide, the move was widely welcomed by everyone.


It was therefore very disappointing for the people of Manorhamilton and indeed for all living in the whole North Leitrim area, as well as in the West Cavan area, when AIB failed to restore full cash services in its local Manorhamilton branch.
The local Restore Manorhamilton AIB Full Cash Services Committee, which had a number of meetings with AIB and has made some progress on a number of issues with them, has not, however, been able to get full restoration of cash services commitment from AIB for the Manor AIB Branch Restore Committee member, Kevin Comiskey confirmed recently.


Meanwhile a spokesperson for the local protesters Andy Smith, who has travelled from Longford each Thursday to support the AIB protests is calling for everyone's support. Andy says “who will stand against the direction of AIB and all banks in going cashless? How will this support your community? Stand on the street outside AIB at 2pm this Thursday if you agree that cashless banking at Manorhamilton branch should be reversed and the local needs provided for.”


One of the letters handed in by the protesters to Manorhamilton AIB stated “we the people of Leitrim area and representing the views of all the people of Ireland strongly urge you to continue to provide the services your local customers need.
“We cannot support banks who do not respect their customer base and so it is in your best interests to provide the services necessary. Cashless banks do not serve the public and this trend needs to be reversed. Cash needs to be available at this branch.”

