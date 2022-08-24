Baby boom! Birth rates up significantly in Ireland compared to same time last year

There were 8,254 male and 7,877 female born in quarter 1 2022
The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has today (Wednesday 24) released the Vital Statistics Quarter 1 2022 Release.
Key findings show:
Regarding births, there were 8,254 male and 7,877 female born in quarter 1 2022. The 16,131 births represent an annual birth rate of 12.9 per thousand population. An increase of 1.7 in the rate that was recorded in quarter 1 2021
The average age of first time mothers was 31.7, up 0.3 years from that recorded for the same period in the previous year.
The average age of all mothers at maternity for births registered in quarter 1 2022 was 33.3 years, which is up 0.2 years from that recorded in quarter 1 2021.
The average age of first time mothers outside marriage/civil partnership was 30.1, while the average age of all mothers outside marriage/civil partnership was 31.2 years.
In the same quarter in 2021, the average age of mothers having their first baby outside marriage/civil partnership was 29.6 years while it was 30.9 years for all mothers for births registered outside of marriage/civil partnership.
The highest number of births registered was in Dublin City with 2,041 (12.7% of total live births in the country) followed by Cork County with 1,355 (8.4%) registered births.
Leitrim had the lowest number with 110 (0.7%) registered births in quarter 1 2022. The highest number of births registered in quarter 1 2021 was Dublin City which accounted for 1,360 or 9.8% of births followed by Cork County with 1,218 (8.8%). Longford had the lowest number, 117 births (0.8%), registered in quarter 1 2021.
In quarter 1 2022, there were 9,091 (56.4%) births registered as within marriage/civil partnership.
There were 7,040 births registered as outside marriage/civil partnership, accounting for 43.6% of all births in quarter 1 2022.
The highest percentage of births outside marriage/civil partnership was in Waterford City at 59.4% and the lowest was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown with 27.3%.
In the same quarter in 2021, there were 5,566 births registered as outside marriage/civil partnership accounting for 40.1% of all births
