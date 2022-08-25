Closure notice extended for road near Ballinamore

File photo
Leitrim County Council has confirmed the extension of a temporary road closure in Kiltyhugh (Derradda) near Ballinamore.
The road closure for the L-1345 Derradda from its junction with L-5346 to its junction with R202, was expected to lift this Friday, August 26 but it has now been extended until 6pm on Friday, September 23.
Diversions for through traffic will be via Local roads, L13453 and L-5346 and the Regional Road R202.
Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.
