Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, August 26, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Nora Folan (née Toman), Dublin Road, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

(Peacefully) at Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe. Pre-deceased by her parents Kathleen and John, sister Mary and brother Jim. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her heartbroken family, husband Colm, daughter Geraldine (Lynch), grandchildren Ryan and Rebecca, son-in-law Dessie, sister Ann (Connelly), Rebecca’s husband, James, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Nora will repose in her home on Friday from 2pm until 8pm. House private thereafter, please. Removal from her home on Saturday at 11.30am to St. Nathy’s Cathedral arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Mass can be viewed here: - https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors Family flowers only, please. Donations, in memory of Nora, can be made to Western Alzheimer’s Donate here :- https://westernalzheimer.ie Nora’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the on-line condolence page https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/nfolan

May Carrigan, Shass, Dowra, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of May Carrigan, Shass, Dowra, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her sisters Liza and Eileen (USA), nieces, nephews and neighbours. Remains reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Dowra, from 5pm to 6.30pm on Friday evening, followed by removal to St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge, Dowra, for 7.15pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Newbridge Cemetery.

Ann McFadden (née Friel), The Mall, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Fanad, Donegal



The death has occurred of Ann McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly from Ballymichael, Fanad. Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her lovely family. Sadly missed by her Husband Eddie, her children Elaine (John), Breege, Joanne (Gavin), Enda and Adrian, Predeceased by her son's Patrick and Shaun. Sadly Missed by her grandchildren Emma, Abigail, Jamie and Jack, her brother's Art, Jim and Patrick, her sister's Nora, Margaret, Mary and Catherine, her brothers in law and sisters in law. Predeceased by her father James, Mother Brigid and sister Bried. Reposing at her late residence Thursday and Friday from 2pm to 9pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Saturday morning, August 27th going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please. Ann's funeral cortege will travel to The Abbey Cemetery via The Mall, Ballyshannon. Ann's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Susan McGreevy, No 1, Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran, Donegal



Susan McGreevy, No. 1, Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. 25th August 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Alex (R.I.P 2018) and loving mother of the late Liam (R.I.P 2001). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons John and Paul, daughter Marie, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Ursula, Collette and Deirdre, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Family Home, No.1 Elaghmore, on Friday, 26th August, from 4pm to 7pm. House private at all other times please. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 10.40am driving to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Susan's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Pat Murray, Clonbrusk West, Athlone, Westmeath / Cavan / Ballyshannon, Donegal



Unexpectedly on Thursday 25th August 2022. Clonbrusk West, Coosan, Athlone, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Cavan and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. (Retired Detective, An Garda Síochána). Predeceased by his brothers and sister. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sadie, daughters Jacqueline (Jackie) and Emma (Daly), son Mark, sisters Marie and Margaret, son-in-law Nigel, grandchildren Katlyn, Hannah, Tom, and Shane, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace.